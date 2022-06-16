Neo Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.82 or 0.00043827 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $692.95 million and $138.43 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,083% against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.62 or 0.32833784 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00398350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00070857 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,456.23 or 1.00184908 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars.

