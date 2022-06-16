NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.88) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.82) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.28) to GBX 280 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 292.14 ($3.55).

NWG opened at GBX 226.10 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.29.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

