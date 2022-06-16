Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,852 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.90. 69,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.