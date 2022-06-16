Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Shares Down 1.3%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50. 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

