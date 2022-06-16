Multiplier (BMXX) Hits One Day Volume of $20.00

Multiplier (BMXX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $5,365.53 and $20.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 197.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,042.53 or 0.47686207 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00411196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00083146 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

