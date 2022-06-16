MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives $221.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($255.21) to €255.00 ($265.63) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($183.33) to €178.00 ($185.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($230.21) to €232.00 ($241.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTUAY opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $132.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

About MTU Aero Engines (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.