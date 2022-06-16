Morgan Stanley Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $316.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $316.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $348.93.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $274.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.36. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $13,879,561. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

