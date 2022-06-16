Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $3,883.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00516902 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

