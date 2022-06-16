MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $24.35 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00009904 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $24.35 million and $403.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00202666 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001343 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00401233 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,843,989 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

