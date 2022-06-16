MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.96

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 1745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently -107.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $188,349,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $85,709,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $81,726,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

