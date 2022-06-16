MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.96

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 1745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $188,349,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $85,709,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $81,726,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MillerKnoll Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLKN)
MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MillerKnoll (MLKN)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.