MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.23 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

