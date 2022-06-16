Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.42. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 19,800 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

