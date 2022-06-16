Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 276.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD traded down $51.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,722. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,277.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,408.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,136.37 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.