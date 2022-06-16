Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
NYSE:MEI traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. 665,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
