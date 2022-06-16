Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.41

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.41 and traded as low as C$57.03. Methanex shares last traded at C$57.17, with a volume of 620,178 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nojan Abrary bought 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.14 per share, with a total value of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,250.21. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Insiders purchased a total of 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $99,848 over the last ninety days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

