Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,609.00

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $13,609.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNA is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

