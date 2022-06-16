Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CEO Buys $500,656.00 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MMS traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 594,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $93.21.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after acquiring an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,074,000 after purchasing an additional 193,816 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.