Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Up 0.4%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.65 and last traded at C$33.99. 57,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 98,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

