Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Up 0.4%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.65 and last traded at C$33.99. 57,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 98,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.86.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59.
Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)
