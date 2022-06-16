Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.49.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.