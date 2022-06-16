Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $3.65 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.74.

NYSE:DRI traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.54. 33,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

