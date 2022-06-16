Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 94 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.50.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $49.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.39. 2,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.59. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $413.16 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

