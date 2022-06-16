Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Centene by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,433,000 after purchasing an additional 495,732 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Centene by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

