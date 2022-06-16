Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6.45 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $207.60. The company had a trading volume of 67,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,621. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

