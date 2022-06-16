Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $9.61 on Thursday, hitting $252.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $256.84 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

