Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 152 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $413,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $16.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.95. 6,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.26. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.37 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

