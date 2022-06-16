Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 127 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

Shares of CTAS traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.78. 10,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.07 and a 200-day moving average of $400.16. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $348.23 and a one year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

