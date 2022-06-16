Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 1,086 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.28. 75,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,955. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

