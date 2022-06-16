Lumbard & Kellner LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.94. 2,215,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,819,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $273.34 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.70 and a 200 day moving average of $347.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.