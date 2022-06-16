LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.20

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.20 and traded as high as $17.22. LSB Industries shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 718,455 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,798 shares during the period. Robotti Robert raised its stake in LSB Industries by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LSB Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 308,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

