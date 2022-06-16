Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading Down 2%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 191.09 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 194 ($2.35). 12,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 56,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Loungers in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 224.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £200.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.25.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

