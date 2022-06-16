Loki (LOKI) Hits Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,006.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.23 or 0.05266085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00217075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00535952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00517850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00068146 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

