LINKA (LINKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $790,267.07

LINKA (LINKA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $790,267.07 and $9,031.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

