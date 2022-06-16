LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) Trading 0.6% Higher

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €42.77 ($44.55) and last traded at €41.80 ($43.54). 447,868 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.57 ($43.30).
The business’s 50-day moving average is €38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.77.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:LXS)
