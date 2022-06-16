Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 34.8% This Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $713.16 million and approximately $65.51 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,710.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,511.57 or 0.28835372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00411119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,764,122 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

