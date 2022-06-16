Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

