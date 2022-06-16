Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading Down 6.3%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180.03 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.21). 241,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 204,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.20 ($2.36).
The company has a market cap of £116.34 million and a P/E ratio of -16.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
About Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC)
Recommended Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.