Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up about 4.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,615. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.