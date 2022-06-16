Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $535,000 in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

FLQS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.25. 1,143 shares of the company traded hands. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99.

