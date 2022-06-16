Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,185,000 after acquiring an additional 143,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,060,079 shares of company stock valued at $909,361,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.22. 14,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average is $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

