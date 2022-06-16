Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.