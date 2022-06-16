Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,302 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.18 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

