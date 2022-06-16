Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 15,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

