Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,363 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.
NOBL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.72. 843,596 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.
