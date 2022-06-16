Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,665 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $40.62. 20,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $53.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

