Keep Network Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $135.55 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 785,572,702 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

