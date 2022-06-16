JustInvest LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.47. 61,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,941. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

