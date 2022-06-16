JustInvest LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

RTX traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,438. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

