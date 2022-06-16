Jupiter Hits Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,223.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.66 or 0.32914603 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00402826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00037202 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 963,798,689 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.