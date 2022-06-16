Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Buys £199,010.44 in Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) insider Nigel Le Quesne acquired 30,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.03) per share, for a total transaction of £199,010.44 ($241,546.84).

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 634 ($7.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 729.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 788.94. Jtc Plc has a one year low of GBX 593 ($7.20) and a one year high of GBX 957.27 ($11.62). The firm has a market cap of £935.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39.

Get JTC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 5.07 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.07) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($11.47) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

JTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.