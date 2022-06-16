JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 3,600 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.69) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($46.12) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.48) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,952.14 ($47.97).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,627 ($44.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($53.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,594.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,694.26. The firm has a market cap of £92.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.87%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

